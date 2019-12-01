|
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
|
Burial
Following Services
Isabel "Nookie" Faucheux Harrell, 94, a native of Gramercy, LA and resident of Paulina, LA passed away on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her, daughters Lynda Keller (Daniel), Cheryl Harrell (Michael), and Cynthia Rhode (Keith); son, Robert Harrell (Myra); daughter-in-law, Jean W. Harrell; brothers, Donald and Gaston R. Faucheux; sisters, Rose F. Navarro, Aimee F. Boudreaux, Carol F. Dicharry, Florette F. Podufalski, Anne F. Haydel; grandchildren, Danny, Dana Lyn, Kristy, Shannon, Kimberly, Ginger, Tiffany, Tara, Ryan, Christopher, Shannon Dean, Bridget, Ronald, Tracie, Eric, Lyle, Courtney, Melissa, and Brian; 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grover Edward Harrell, Sr.; parents, Al Faucheux, Jr. and Isabel "Tip" Faucheux; son, Gover Harrell, Jr.; brother, Al "Sonny" Faucheux. Nookie retired from the postal service after 24 years and was an active member of the auxiliary post 5852. She also enjoyed spending time with her extended family, children, and grandchildren. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019
