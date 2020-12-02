1/1
Isabella Delone "Ann" Bell
1946 - 2020
Isabella Delone "Ann" Bell, a native of White Castle, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 74. Visitation from 9 am to 11 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home until religious service at 11 am at Winnfield Chapel. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Isabella is survived by her loving, devoted daughter and son-in-law, Micah and Jamon Wesley, Baker, LA; three grandsons whom she adored, Jeremiah Bell, Jamon II and Jatzen Wesley; three sisters, Lorenza Solite and Brenda Delone, White Castle, LA, Dorothy (Winston) Smith, Bayou Goula, LA; four brothers, Feltus Delone, James Delone, and Charles (Patricia) Delone, Baton Rouge, LA, and Eric (Doris) Delone, Plaquemine, LA, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Minister Joseph Bell; parents, Dorothy and Thoyal Delone, Sr.; a sister, Gloria Sparrow and a brother, Thoyal Delone, Jr. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed which includes wearing masks and social distancing.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
December 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lillie P Cage
Lillie P Cage
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sending sympathy during this difficult time. May you find comfort in knowing that others are praying for you and with you and the family as you find comfort in knowing that Jesus is able to wipe away all tears and give you the comfort that you need at this time. Weeping may endure for a night but joy will surely come in the morning light.
Charles & Joan Bell
Joan Bell
Friend
