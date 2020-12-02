Isabella Delone "Ann" Bell, a native of White Castle, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 74. Visitation from 9 am to 11 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home until religious service at 11 am at Winnfield Chapel. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Isabella is survived by her loving, devoted daughter and son-in-law, Micah and Jamon Wesley, Baker, LA; three grandsons whom she adored, Jeremiah Bell, Jamon II and Jatzen Wesley; three sisters, Lorenza Solite and Brenda Delone, White Castle, LA, Dorothy (Winston) Smith, Bayou Goula, LA; four brothers, Feltus Delone, James Delone, and Charles (Patricia) Delone, Baton Rouge, LA, and Eric (Doris) Delone, Plaquemine, LA, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Minister Joseph Bell; parents, Dorothy and Thoyal Delone, Sr.; a sister, Gloria Sparrow and a brother, Thoyal Delone, Jr. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed which includes wearing masks and social distancing.

