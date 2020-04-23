Isabelle Perkins Rattler
Isabelle Perkins Rattler entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2020, at the age of 104. She is survived by her daughter, Leona Gilbert and grandchildren, Joan Harris and Min. Jude Gilbert. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, New Light Baptist Church, 76765 Cedar St., Grosse Tete, LA. Interment New Light Baptist Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
25
Service
New Light Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
May you find comfort in Gods promise of eternal life, knowing your loved one lives and love you still.
Anthony Percell
Family
