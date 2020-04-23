Isabelle Perkins Rattler entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2020, at the age of 104. She is survived by her daughter, Leona Gilbert and grandchildren, Joan Harris and Min. Jude Gilbert. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, New Light Baptist Church, 76765 Cedar St., Grosse Tete, LA. Interment New Light Baptist Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.