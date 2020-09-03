Isadore Taylor Williams, age 96 A resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Passed away on August 18th, 2020. Isadore was married to the late Myrtle Harrison Williams. Brother Williams was a member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 plus years and was employed at Fleur de Lis Pizza for over 70 years. Memorial Service will be on September 4, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church located at 1174 Terrace Street, Baton Rouge. Viewing will be from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. Arrangement entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.

