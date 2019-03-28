Isaiah Carter Jr. "Ike" "June" departed this life on Monday March 25, 2019 at 5:30pm at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet. Viewing from 9:00am until religious service at 10:00am Saturday, March 30, at Progressive Baptist Church, 998 Julia Street. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis K. Carter, one daughter, Jessica M. Carter, one sister, Brenda Wynn, and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019