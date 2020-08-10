Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Isaiah Holland, Sr., passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Hospital-Bluebonnet. He was 74 years old, a native of St. Gabriel, LA, and will be dearly missed. Visitations will be held at Greater Community Baptist Church, 649 N. 40th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 from 8 am-10am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Levi Wright, Jr. Interment will take place in New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Gabriel, LA.

