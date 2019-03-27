Isaiah entered into eternal rest on March 22, 2019 at the age of 94. He was a member of the USMC 51st Defense Battalion (First African American Combat Unit in the USMC) and a World War II Veteran. Survived by his daughters, Helen Morris, Teresa Varnado, Rev. Sheila Brock; son, Isaiah Johnson, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter. Preceded in death by his parents, Eli Johnson and Elizabeth Thompson Johnson; a loving and devoted wife, Emily Johnson and one brother, Hillary Johnson. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, March 30, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend E. Pruitt officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
