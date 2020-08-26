1/1
Isiah Bowman
1940 - 2020
Isiah Bowman, a native of Saint Francisville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home. Born to the late Mary Bowman and Reverend Frank Bowman Sr. in Saint Francisville, LA, on September 6, 1940. Visiting at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, from 12-1 P. M. Religious service to follow at 1:00 P. M. Conducted by Reverend John L. Bowman. Interment in the Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 890 Hwy. 68, Jackson, LA. Survived by 6 daughters, Shantelle Simmons (Brian), Tammy Simmons (Joseph), Debra Simmons (Earl) Sandra Stemely (Raymond), Debra Kirk (Oliver) and Valerie Minor; 3 sons, Derrick Simmons, Isaac Simmons, and Byron Simmons; 4 sisters, Sally Evans (Louis), Ruth Ambeau, Anniet Freeman (Harvey), and Celeste Wilkinson (Jackie Ray Sr.); 6 brothers, Randolph Bowman, Matthew Bowman (Shirley), Bennett Bowman (Shirley), Frank Bowman, Jr. Rev. John L. Bowman (Gloria-Helen), and a nephew raised as a brother, Rev. Ottis Bowman Sr. (Mashelia). Other extended family, including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Lenora Bowman; parents, Mary W. Bowman and Rev. Frank Bowman, Sr.; 2 brothers, Andrew Bowman and Eveared Bowman; niece, Theresa Bowman, uncles, aunts, cousins, and other relatives. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
AUG
29
Service
01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
