Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isiah Brown. View Sign Service Information Treasures of Life 315 East Airline Highway Gramercy , LA 70052 (225)-258-4039 Service 10:00 AM Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 8103 Mt. Calvary Street St. James , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 8103 Mt. Calvary Street St. James , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Isiah Brown was born on March 12, 1945 to the late Eddie Brown, Sr. and Enola Trench Brown. He departed the earthly life peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Carpenter House in New Orleans, LA surrounded by his loving family. Isiah was a native of Vacherie, LA and was reared in a Christian home and accepted Christ as Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 12, 2020. He was affectionately known as "Cool Brown." He enjoyed being sociable and spending time with his family. He was a welder for various construction companies and retired in 2012. He leaves to cherish three children: Ellery Brown, Tia (Kareem) Octave, and Ebony Brown all of St. James, LA; Six grandchildren: JaQuendas Octave, Tayvon Brown, Keionne Octave, Kyren Brown, Khylon Brown and Rhyleigh Brown; One great-grandson, Taydum Isiah Brown; Four sister: Jessie Mae Brown, Ceedja Hill, Jeanette (George) Gray, Melba (Michael) Oubre; Two brothers: Rev. Wesley (Sheila) Brown and Rev. Eddie (Patricia) Brown, Jr. Three sister-in-law's, Valina Epperson, Fammie Watts, Bernice Stewart, all of Brooklyn, New York: Ernie Brown of New Orleans, LA; one brother-in-law Eugene (Barbara) Watts, Sr.; Two Godchildren: Eugene Watts, Jr. and Kyron Batiste and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Mable Watts Brown, parents Eddie Brown, Sr. and Enola Trench Brown: siblings Willie and Alfred Brown. Isiah Brown will be truly missed by his family and friends. All neighboring churches and communities are invited to join the family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8103 Mt. Calvary Street, St. James, LA 70068 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Final care has been entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Highway Gramercy, LA 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" Isiah Brown was born on March 12, 1945 to the late Eddie Brown, Sr. and Enola Trench Brown. He departed the earthly life peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Carpenter House in New Orleans, LA surrounded by his loving family. Isiah was a native of Vacherie, LA and was reared in a Christian home and accepted Christ as Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 12, 2020. He was affectionately known as "Cool Brown." He enjoyed being sociable and spending time with his family. He was a welder for various construction companies and retired in 2012. He leaves to cherish three children: Ellery Brown, Tia (Kareem) Octave, and Ebony Brown all of St. James, LA; Six grandchildren: JaQuendas Octave, Tayvon Brown, Keionne Octave, Kyren Brown, Khylon Brown and Rhyleigh Brown; One great-grandson, Taydum Isiah Brown; Four sister: Jessie Mae Brown, Ceedja Hill, Jeanette (George) Gray, Melba (Michael) Oubre; Two brothers: Rev. Wesley (Sheila) Brown and Rev. Eddie (Patricia) Brown, Jr. Three sister-in-law's, Valina Epperson, Fammie Watts, Bernice Stewart, all of Brooklyn, New York: Ernie Brown of New Orleans, LA; one brother-in-law Eugene (Barbara) Watts, Sr.; Two Godchildren: Eugene Watts, Jr. and Kyron Batiste and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Mable Watts Brown, parents Eddie Brown, Sr. and Enola Trench Brown: siblings Willie and Alfred Brown. Isiah Brown will be truly missed by his family and friends. All neighboring churches and communities are invited to join the family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8103 Mt. Calvary Street, St. James, LA 70068 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Final care has been entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Highway Gramercy, LA 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close