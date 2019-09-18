Isiah Henderson Williams

Obituary
Isiah Henderson Williams passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home in Port Allen, Louisiana. He was a longtime native and current resident of Port Allen, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Hall Davis of Port Allen on Friday, September 20 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Visitation will be held at Hall Davis of Port Allen on September 21, from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Service conducted by Minister, Burnell Williams. Interment at Lady of the Knight Cemetery in Port Allen, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
