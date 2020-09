Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Isiah's life story with friends and family

Share Isiah's life story with friends and family

Isiah "Ike" Hill, 81, departed this life Sept. 11, 2020 in Fort Dodge, IA. A graveside service will be 1 pm Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 6409 Highway 952, Wilson, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store