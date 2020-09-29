1/1
Iva D. Sullivan Jr.
1928 - 2020
Iva D. Sullivan, Jr. age 92 passed away peacefully at home with family on September 28, 2020. He was born and raised in Fort Deposit, AL and a resident of Metairie, LA for the last 65 years. He retired after 40+ years of employment with Cudahy/Bar S Foods then worked part-time for Steve Kissee, CPA for another 10 years. Preceded in death by his loving parents Iva D Sullivan Sr. and Thelma Sullivan who lived in Fort Deposit, AL and his older brother Raymond Sullivan. Iva is survived by his wife of 63 years Helen Rose Bel of Amite, LA, two sons Terry Sullivan of Metairie, LA, Allyn Sullivan (Kathleen) of Austin, TX, four grandsons, Brandon Sullivan (Kelly) of Franklin, TN, Wesley Sullivan of Austin, TX, Adam and Jordan Sullivan of Austin, TX and one great-granddaughter Kenzie Sullivan. Additionally, surviving is his brother Hollis G. Sullivan (Phyllis), Harlingen, TX, his sisters Margaret Shelton, Birmingham, AL and Joy Vickery, Fort Deposit, AL and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Iva attended Parkview Baptist Church. All friends and relatives are invited to attend the service at Parkview Baptist Church at 6301 Camphor St., Metairie, LA on Thursday, October 1st with visitation starting at 6:00 P.M. and a service at 7 P.M. Michael Pogue officiating. Social distancing and mask are requested for attendees. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2nd in Amite, LA at the Amite Cemetery; McKneely Funeral Home, Amite in charge of arrangements. Jerry Bass officiating.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
OCT
1
Service
07:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
September 29, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
R L SULLIVAN
September 29, 2020
Helen Rose and family...Very saddened to learn of Iva's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you. The few times I was in Iva's presence he was such a kind and knowledgeable man and surely a southern gentleman. I plan to see you Friday in Amite.
Glenda Sharkey
Friend
