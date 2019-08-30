Iva Dea Caves born June 04, 1930, entered her eternal reward August 27, 2019 at the age of 89, She is preceded in death by her parents Linzie and Lois Marchbanks, sister Reba Passman, 2 brothers, and son Paul Caves. She is survived by 1 niece Susan Goodrich, 2 nephews Joseph Passman and William Passman, along with a host of church family and friends. Serviced were held Saturday August 31, 2019 12:00 noon until Service at 1:00 pm at First Church, 12353 Ena St, Erwinville, LA 70726. Interment in Greenoaks Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019