Iva Lee LeBlanc
1944 - 2020
Iva Lee LeBlanc, born November 30, 1944, in Monterey California, but was native to Louisiana, passed away on September 22, 2020, at his home in Palmetto, Louisiana. He was retired from the Baton Rouge fire department. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Doreana May LeBlanc; his two daughters; Melaney LeBlanc Callender (Tim) of Prairieville and Diane LeBlanc of Palmetto. Grandchildren Kristie and Amy Bihm and Steven Moore. 3 great grandchildren. Brothers Lodis LeBlanc, Jr., of Sicily island; LGee LeBlanc (Gail) of Palmetto; nieces and nephews. Also 4 stepchildren; 13step grandchildren; 11 step great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Lodis and Clarice Phillips LeBlanc; sisters Agnes Neely (Son) and Doris Moore (William) He will be greatly missed.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
