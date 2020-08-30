1/
Ivan "Pookie" Miller Jr.
Ivan "Pookie" Miller, Jr. died on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was 24 years old. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 from 5 pm until 8 pm. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Zowie Lucinda Miller. His parents, Ivan and Jessica Miller and Dayna Sanchez and husband, Ernesto Ramirez. Brothers, Joshua Miller, Curtis Miller, John Macias and Michael Street. Grandparents, Jim and Edith Trent, Curtis Smith, Debbie and Bernie Vinson and Michael J. "Ole Hippie" Street. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Denise Street and Constance Street. Pookie loved baseball and spending time with his daughter. The family requests due to COVID-19 that visitors attending the visitation and service be properly masked. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
