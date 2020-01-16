Iverson Louis Harris, a native of Wilson, LA, departed this life Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, LA. He was 91. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10 am until Funeral Service at 12 noon at Richland Baptist Church, 6702 Hwy 422, Norwood, LA 70730. Bishop George Veal, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Iverson leaves to cherish his loving memories; two sons, Joe (Murdis) Harris and Edward (Susan) Harris Sr.; four daughters Burnetta Scott, Gloria Harris, Joyce Drake, Pearly Harris; twenty two grandchildren, sixty-one great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice M. Harris; parents Essie and Johnny Harris; daughter Laura L. Harris; grandson Cornelious K. Harris; three sister and two brothers. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020