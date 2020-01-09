Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iveson Batchelor Noland IV. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 10:00 AM Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Luke's Episcopal Church 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Iveson Batchelor Noland, IV., died suddenly at his home in Baton Rouge on January 9, 2020. He was born in New Orleans on January 14, 1959. Iveson attended Episcopal High School, Sewanee, and Louisiana State University. He was a nursing home administrator for 30 years and has been at The Guest House for the past 11 years. Iveson was certainly in the right field, as he had a heart full of love and great compassion for all in his care. Iveson was a devoted husband, father, son and member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. He was a great storyteller, passionate about Louisiana cuisine, a dedicated sports fan, and the handiest man anyone ever knew. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, daughter, Brooke, son, Iveson "Quint," and parents, Iveson and Judith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kendall, and brother, David. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on 8833 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Visitation will be in Pope Hall at 10:00 am followed by the memorial service in the church at 11:00 am, conducted by The Rev. Bryan Owen. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, or the .

