Ivica Trograncic
1994 - 2020
Ivica Trograncic, age 26, passed away on September 25, 2020. He was born August 2, 1994 in Uskoplje to parents Slavica Trograncic and Branko Trograncic. Ivica loves spending time with his family and taking his younger cousins Pokémon hunting. Everyone loved him for his sweet spirit and loving nature. Ivica was preceded in death by his uncles Vjeko and Ante, his cousin Ivan, his grandfather Pero and his grandmother Janja. He is survived by his parents Slavica and Branko, his sisters Filomena and Ellena, his niece Mija, and his nephew Luke as well many cousins. Aunts, uncles and other family members. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
