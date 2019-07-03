Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Visitation Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ivory "Teak" Joseph Domingue, Sr., a native of Petit Grand Bayou and a resident of Napoleonville passed away on July 1, 2019. Raising cattle was one of his greatest joys! He also loved spending time with his family and friends who he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alta G. Domingue; six daughters, Karen Comeaux (Durelle), Marsha Duet (Wayne), Kathy Breaux (Chris), Patricia Domingue, Dana Boudreaux (Myron) and Tiffany Field (Andy); three sons, Ivory J. Domingue, Jr., Brian P. Domingue, and Mark Domingue (Melody); three sisters, Emelda Landry, Loretta Duval, and Eve Domingue; four brothers, Allan Rodrigue, Calvin, Cullen, and D. J. Domingue; fifteen grandchildren, Chassidy, Stephanie, Victoria, Brad, Rodney, Chantele, Ryan, Saya, Nina, Matthew, Lauren, Jessica, Lindsay, Destiny and Andre; twenty-four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philomena and Dewey Domingue; his stepparents, Ava Rivere Domingue and Leo Rodrigue; four sisters, Eva Mae Rivere, Adlain Landry, Lucy M. Domingue and Loraine Wells; six brothers, Percy, Dudley, Eves, A. J., Carol Domingue and Gary Rodrigue. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Keith Landry and his staff. The family would also like to give thanks to the staff of Assumption Healthcare and Rehabilitation for their care and support. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 8:30 am until the Prayer Service for 11:00 am. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofhpierrepart.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019

