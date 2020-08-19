Ivory Louis Thomas passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at the age of 78 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Ivory was born February 22, 1942 to the late Emmitt Williams and Beatrice Foster Brown. Ivory was a loving husband to the late Gloria Pitts Thomas for 42 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Ivory graduated from Scotlandville High in 1964. He went to work for IMC currently Turner Industries where he later retired with over 20 years of service. Ivory loved Football which led to him coaching the Cougars for well over 15 years. Ivory leaves behind three daughters to cherish his memory, Ellaine Thomas, TeShawn Thomas (DeSean) and Tami (Norman) Jackson; seven grandchildren, Trey (Keandra) Jackson, Todd (Monei) Thomas, Jyshua Antoine, Malachi Taplin and Carsin, Carlin, and Carleigh Preatto; four great-grandchildren, Dralyn and Averi Jackson; Talia and Teaghan Thomas; his loving siblings, Dorothy Marchand, Rosa Augustus (James), Thelma Thomas, Brenda Brown, Bruce (Linda), Larry Brown (Geraldine), Johnnie Brown (Maggie), Wilbur Brown, David Foster, Sam Thomas and Dimitris (Carl) Buchanan; a lifelong friend Fred Reed; a sister-in-law Judy (Nyles) Reed; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70807. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with services immediately following at 11:00 a.m., Bishop Percy Williams, Officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances with COVID 19, the services for Ivory will be private. Masks MUST be worn and social distancing will be maintained throughout service. Final resting place will be Southern Memorial Gardens.

