Ivory Ray Smith
1950 - 2020
Ivory Ray Smith, A native of Baton Rouge, La, entered into eternal rest at his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Visitation on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 1 pm to 2 pm at Carney Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, La. Following visitation, there will be a graveside service at Southern Memorial Garden, 3012 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, La. 70807. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted and loving companion, Rosa L. Browden, four children, Derek, Ivory A, Ebony, and Damien Browden. Five grandchildren, Destiny, Jaiden, Kaiden, Kailyn Browden, and Trinity Barnhill. Five sisters, Rebecca Williams, Audrey Smith, Carolyn Roberts, Ivory Nell Smith, and Electra Milton (Jerry). One uncle, Adam Forest (Gracie). One aunt, Katerine Wright. Two Godchildren; Latrisha Milton and Emitria Henderson.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carney Mackey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

