A resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Plaquemine, LA was called home on February 26, 2019. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visitation resumes Saturday, March 9,2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 58165 Barrow Street, Plaquemine, LA. Interment in Golden Ridge Cemetery. Ivory leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Octavia Smith and Charmaine (Russell) Johnson; seven grandchildren LeKevin Mitchell, Jr., Ronneshia Skinner, Lyric Smith, Chance, Chandler, and Chaz Johnson and Jules Blanchard; six brothers; eight sisters and other relatives and friends.
|
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019