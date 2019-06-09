Ivy E. Chauvin, Sr. passed away quietly at his home in Edgard, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his children, Joan Bourgeois (Elton), Brenda Leonards (Al), and Ivy "Sonny" Chauvin, Jr. (Donna); his grandchildren, Angela Bourgeois, Barbara B. Powell, Allison L. Fields, Ashley L. Bilello, Jeremy Chauvin, Brittany C. Borne, and Lance Chauvin; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Chauvin, Sr., Raymond Chauvin, Sr., Ray Chauvin, and Myles Chauvin; and sisters, Verline Pellegrin, Bertha de Marsche, and Paulette Amedee. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Abadie Chauvin; his parents, Philip E. Chauvin, Sr. and Esperance Chauvin; granddaughter, Pam Bourgeois Stockton; grandson, Spencer Chauvin; and siblings, Amelie Kaupp and Philip Chauvin, Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgard, LA from 8:30 a.m. until Funeral Services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Heart of Hospice and caregivers, Cheryl, Julie, Janice, Linda, and Ruth. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 11, 2019