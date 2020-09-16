1/1
Ivy L. Peak
Ivy L. Peak passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in Walker at the age of 87. He was a native and lifelong resident of Walker and was retired from Kaiser Aluminum as a plant operator and worked as a carpenter. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by his son, Bro. Howard Peak. Burial will be at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Comeaux Peak; daughter, Rhonda Peak; sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell and Tammy Peak; Howard and Suzanne Peak; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Peak and Myrtle Clayton Peak; son, Gerald Peak; brother, Simon Peak and sister, Lucille Carazo. Pallbearers will be Darrell Peak, Jr., David Peak, Charles Peak, Zach Peak, John Peak and Justin Talbot. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Robertson, Lou Jackson, Tommy Peak, Bill Clayton, Carlton Ellis and Tony Wilkerson. He was a deacon and member of Walker Baptist Church. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, HALO and caregivers, Larry and Sheila. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements, (225) 644-9683.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
