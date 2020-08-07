Ivy Leo Courtney was born on Fri, Feb 23, 1934 in Corbin, La. He left this earth on Fri, August 7, 2020 at 3:40 am at his home in Livingston, La surrounded by his loving family. He was the age of 86 and was a retired carpenter. He loved his family, the outdoors and helping others. His family can't even tell you how many plates they have helped him serve through the years. Ivy has been cooking for benefits and political events for as long as they can remember. He was asked to represent the State of Louisiana in the 1976 Bicentennial Wagon Train Pilgrimage to Pennsylvania. Of course, he did. He was the cook and his friends called him "Wish Bone". Ivy is survived by: his wife, Hazel "Butch" Courtney; 3 daughters – Kathy and husband Curtis Meyers, Vickie and husband Terry Wainwright and Ivey "Priss" and husband Clark Templet; 5 granddaughters- Lea Ann Meyers Watts, Lacy Meyers Saucier, Michelle Wainwright Glascock, Terri Kaye Wainwright Beregi & Courtney Robertson Blount; 3 grandsons – Jacob Robertson; Dustin Templet & Chase Templet; 22 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; 4 sisters-Bessie Hull, Connie Granier, Margie Moore, and Alice "Dute" Housley; Precious nephew – Davie Lee Courtney; along with other numerous nieces and nephews; Special cousin & friends Ray Courtney & John Aldridge. Ivy is proceeded in death by: his parents – Wick & Reany McLin Courtney, 4 brothers – F E Courtney, Wade Courtney, Kearney Courtney & Navy Courtney; 1 sister – Beatrice "Punk" Courtney, 1 son-n-law Kimron Ray Robertson and life long, best friend – Ivy Lee Howze. Pallbearers: Carter Saucier, Jeremy Glascock, Jacob Robertson, Byrd Blount, Chuck Mercer, Caleb Meyers, Ray Courtney & Jordan Courtney. With Wayne Mack & Dale Martin, Jr officiating, visitation will be as follows: Visitation, Sunday, August 9, 2020, Seale Funeral Home, 20335 Texas St, Livingston, La 70754, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume Monday, August 10, 2020, Macedonia Baptist Church, 34685 La 1036, Holden, La 70744, 9:00 am until service 11:00 am. Interement at: Hull Family Cemetery, 36081 Highway 1036, Holden, La 70744, North of Holden, almost to St Helena. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Ivy's great niece & nurse Aime Hutchinson and also, to his North Oaks Hospice's nurses "T" and Elaine. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.