Ivy Lucille Courtney Ellis, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away early Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Ivy graduated nursing school and shortly afterwards she joined the U.S. Army where she proudly served her country. She went on to be a nurse for thirty- years and retired from the Hammond State School with over twenty-five years of service. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, February 8, 2020 beginning at 12:00pm. Rev. Kenneth Brown will conduct funeral services in the funeral home chapel at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Aubrey Coy Ellis, Jr. and wife Debra, and Perry Ellis and wife Hely, daughter, Karen Ellis Graham and husband Donald, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several great, great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fieldon Dallas and Benny Maude Newman Courtney, husband, Aubrey Coy Ellis, Sr., brother, Jimmy Donald Courtney, and three sisters; Ailene Peak and husband Rudolph, Marie Rushing and husband Arnold, and Isla Sanders and husband Jack. Two grandchildren, Donald Raymond Graham, II and Tony Dwyane Ellis. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff and The Guest House and Bridgeway Hospice for their care and support during this time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020