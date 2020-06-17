Ivy Micheal Spillman, 49, a resident of Addis, La and native of Denham Springs, La departed this life on June 14, 2020. He was a master carpenter for 25 years and was employed with Capital Glass in Baton Rouge. Ivy had a gentle soul with a huge, beautiful heart and never enjoyed the attention he deserved. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends and will live forever in their hearts. Survived by his parents, Cleveland Ivy and Henrietta Spillman, his brother, Peter "PJ" Spillman, his loving grandmother, Bobby Spillman, his children Chance Ivy, Cole James, and Caleb Michael Spillman of Gonzales and his daughter, Kensley Noel Spillman of Denham Springs. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pete and Annie Smith and his paternal grandfather Cleveland Ivy Spillman. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, 13533 Airline Highway from 9am - 11am. Service to begin at 11:00am.

