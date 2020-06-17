Ivy Michael Spillman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivy Micheal Spillman, 49, a resident of Addis, La and native of Denham Springs, La departed this life on June 14, 2020. He was a master carpenter for 25 years and was employed with Capital Glass in Baton Rouge. Ivy had a gentle soul with a huge, beautiful heart and never enjoyed the attention he deserved. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends and will live forever in their hearts. Survived by his parents, Cleveland Ivy and Henrietta Spillman, his brother, Peter "PJ" Spillman, his loving grandmother, Bobby Spillman, his children Chance Ivy, Cole James, and Caleb Michael Spillman of Gonzales and his daughter, Kensley Noel Spillman of Denham Springs. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pete and Annie Smith and his paternal grandfather Cleveland Ivy Spillman. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, 13533 Airline Highway from 9am - 11am. Service to begin at 11:00am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved