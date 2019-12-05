Ivy Rose Ory Smith was a resident of Baton Rouge for 93 years. She was born January 25, 1926 and died December 4, 2019. Ivy had always been a member of Saint George Catholic Church where she was baptized and will be buried. She was preceded in death by her husband John Bruce Smith, parents Elmer Eugene Ory and Olive Daigle Ory, siblings, Eugene Ory, Claire Ory Faucheux and son James Ray Smith. She is survived by her sisters, Erin Ory Harelson and Nell Ory Braud, daughter Ann Smith Webb, son John Wiley Smith and daughter in law Trudy Smith, grandchildren, Robb Webb, Landon Webb, Eden Webb Thomas and husband Chris Thomas, Kyle Smith and wife Chela Smith and Jaime Smith Sims and husband Jeff Sims, great grandchildren, Mason Schaap, Michael Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Claire Thomas, Luke Smith, Paige Smith, Austin Sims, and Bryce Sims. Ivy graduated from Baton Rouge High School and drove a school bus for East Baton Rouge Parish for 26 years. The family most gratefully acknowledges the generous assistance provided by the staff of Our Lady of The Lake Hospital, Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Facility, Pinnacle Home Health and her 2 dedicated Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Gwen Swazy and Barbara Hubbard. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6 PM to 9 PM and resume again at Saint George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr. on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11AM. Burial will follow at the St. George Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019