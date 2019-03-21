Ivy W. Evans

Ivy W. Evans entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2019 at the age of 69. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Funeral Home
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Funeral Home Details
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
