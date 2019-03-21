Ivy W. Evans entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2019 at the age of 69. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivy W. Evans.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019