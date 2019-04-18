Iyonna Holden entered into eternal rest on April 13, 2019 at the age of 8. Survived by her father, Travis Holden; grandparents, Shelida Holden Coates (Lionel), LaTonya Morris, Ronald Wilson and Flenard Green; brother, Trevion Holden. Visitation Tuesday, April 23, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
