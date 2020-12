Or Copy this URL to Share

J. Arnulfo Ramos Hernandez, a native of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 88. Arrangements are pending at Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge. 225-293-4174

