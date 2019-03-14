JW Perry, a Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle and Dear Friend to anyone he met, He departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. He was 92. Visitation from 9 am until religious service 11 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Claiborne AME Church, 47210 La. 16, Pine Grove, La. 70453. Rev. Yolanda Lowe, Officiating. Interment in Claiborne AME Cemetery, Pine Grove. Professional arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019