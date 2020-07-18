1/
J. W. "Dub" Whiddon
J.W. Whiddon, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was 67 years old and a resident of Zachary. He worked in the HVAC industry for 50 years. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice L. Whiddon; 3 sons, Jeremy Whiddon and wife, Idania of New Braunfels, TX, Robert Whiddon of Pensacola, FL and Adam Whiddon and wife, Heather of Central; A sister, Elaine Alexander and a brother, Jimmy Whiddon; 5 grandchildren, Skylar Whiddon, Jayce Whiddon, Brayden Whiddon, Briana Whiddon and Myles Whiddon. "Dub" is preceded in death by his father, Eli Whiddon, mother, Ruby Dupuy, a brother, Roger Whiddon and brothers in law, Ronnie Lafferty and Steve Alexander. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
