J.W. Whiddon, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was 67 years old and a resident of Zachary. He worked in the HVAC industry for 50 years. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice L. Whiddon; 3 sons, Jeremy Whiddon and wife, Idania of New Braunfels, TX, Robert Whiddon of Pensacola, FL and Adam Whiddon and wife, Heather of Central; A sister, Elaine Alexander and a brother, Jimmy Whiddon; 5 grandchildren, Skylar Whiddon, Jayce Whiddon, Brayden Whiddon, Briana Whiddon and Myles Whiddon. "Dub" is preceded in death by his father, Eli Whiddon, mother, Ruby Dupuy, a brother, Roger Whiddon and brothers in law, Ronnie Lafferty and Steve Alexander. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
