|
|
J. Weston Devillier Jr., age 88, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on September 28, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Devillier retired from Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center after 35 plus years of service. He received his Masters Degree from LSU in Business Administration. A life of philanthropy, he was devoted to the community and public service. He worked on many fundraisers for organizations such as St. Jude. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. J. Weston is survived by his 3 sisters, Mary Gainey, of Baton Rouge, Toon Devillier Lambert, of Katy, Tx. and Carolyn Devillier of San Antonio, Tx.; 16 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and great nephews, 6 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, J. Weston Devillier Sr. and Cecelia Devillier, brothers, John Davis Devillier Sr. and Frank Devillier; sisters, Betty Hodges and Catherine Patin. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019