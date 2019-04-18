On Thursday, April 4, 2019 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Ja'Cardo was summoned home to be with the lord. His love for basketball gained him many accolades and afforded him many opportunities such as playing for Blinn College, Tennesse Tech, and San Bernardino College. He received the All-CCAA Honorable Mention award in 2018, began his professional basketball career with the International Basketball League (IBL) team Al-Hilla in Iraq and was recently employed at Lyondell Basell in Channelview, TX. Viewing from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20,2019 at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church, 10164 North Line Street, St. James LA. Interment in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Ja'Cardo leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Dawn Marie Wilson Hawkins Ursin; his father, Ronnie Hawkins; a brother, Ja'Carlos Hawkins; two sisters, Latyrianne Hawkins and Kirsten Tae Yon Hawkins; two nephews, Ahmad Hawkins and Messiah Spurlock; one niece, Oylie Morgan; two aunts, Mellissa (Emmett) Pugh and Michelle Jones; four uncles, Edward Wilson, III, Izell Thomas, Donell Hawkins and Corey James; god mothers, Kimberly Landor and Betty Harris; god fathers, Mario Landry and Gyles Joseph; god child, Jace Pugh; a devoted friend, James LeBlanc and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Carrie Joseph Wilson, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Luberda and Izelle Hawkins; Great-great grandparents, Edward and Alice (Mary) Wilson, Sr. and Ethel Mae Joseph. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225-687-2860.
