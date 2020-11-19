Ja'Naries Malik Gaudia, a native and resident of Vacherie. He passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Vacherie, LA. He was 19. A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A walk-through visitation will also be held at Highway Baptist Church in Vacherie on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by religious services at 11:00 a.m. with limited family members .Rev. Wesley Brown, officiating. Interment in New Horizon Missionary B.C. Cemetery in Vacherie. Masks must be worn at all times. Survived by his mother, Chrystal Alexander Davis, stepfather Jerome Davis, sisters Jeronica Davis, Ja'Naysha Alexander and Jer'Zuri Davis, brother Jerome Davis, Jr., maternal grandparents Beverly Alexander and Randolph Valentine, paternal grandparents Judith and Gerald Gaudia, Sr., godmothers Alice Alexander and Cynthia Arnold. Also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Gary Gaudia, and godfather, Reginald Carey. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com
