1/1
Ja'Naries Malik Gaudia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ja'Naries's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ja'Naries Malik Gaudia, a native and resident of Vacherie. He passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Vacherie, LA. He was 19. A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A walk-through visitation will also be held at Highway Baptist Church in Vacherie on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by religious services at 11:00 a.m. with limited family members .Rev. Wesley Brown, officiating. Interment in New Horizon Missionary B.C. Cemetery in Vacherie. Masks must be worn at all times. Survived by his mother, Chrystal Alexander Davis, stepfather Jerome Davis, sisters Jeronica Davis, Ja'Naysha Alexander and Jer'Zuri Davis, brother Jerome Davis, Jr., maternal grandparents Beverly Alexander and Randolph Valentine, paternal grandparents Judith and Gerald Gaudia, Sr., godmothers Alice Alexander and Cynthia Arnold. Also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Gary Gaudia, and godfather, Reginald Carey. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Highway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Highway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved