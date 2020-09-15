Jacie Elizabeth Goebel died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was 94 years old and a resident of Zachary and a native of New Orleans. She was retired from Bank of Zachary with 25 years of service. Graveside service will be on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary at 11 am. Jacie is survived by her daughter and son in law, Cindy and Bruce Chaisson of Ethel, and 2 sons, John and David Goebel both of Zachary. A sister, Lois Seals of Covington and 2 grandchildren, Julie Chaisson Smith and husband, Steve and Stacy Chaisson Pickett and husband, Blake. 4 great grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Will Smith, Kylie Smith, and Carson Pickett. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Goebel and a grandson, B.J. Chaisson. Special thanks to the staff at Oakwood Village for all the care and compassion given to our mother. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.