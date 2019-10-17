Jack Bernard Noble, Sr. aka Hubba Bubba passed away on October 13, 2019. He was a native of Natchez, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will truly be missed. He is survived by one son; four daughters; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 19, 2019, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019