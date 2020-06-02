JACK DEAN WILSON passed away at Hospice of Baton Rouge's Butterfly Wing on Monday, May 25, 2020; he was 64 years old. Born in Munich, Germany on June 8, 1955 while his father, an Air Force non-commissioned officer, was assigned there, Jack is survived by his sisters, Sharon Wilson Horneker and Jimmie Wilson Murvin; his niece, Dori Murvin; and his nephews, Michael Smith, Brian Smith, Robert Murvin and Daniel Murvin. He graduated from John Jay High School in San Antonio, Texas and received both his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and his MBA from the University of Louisiana Monroe (formerly Northeastern University). Jack was a professor at both Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University for many years, variously teaching business and speech courses. He became interested in theater while in college and began his acting career as a cast member of The Fantasticks. Smitten by the theater bug, he continued with his acting career while finishing college and, when he moved to Baton Rouge to begin his professional career, he immediately immersed himself in the theater community here. He played many, many roles at Theatre Baton Rouge (formerly Baton Rouge Little Theater), Baker Little Theater and Ascension Community Theater. Perhaps his favorite roles were Henry II of England (The Lion in Winter), King Arthur (Camelot) and Sherlock Holmes, although he was also well-known for his comedic talents, having acted in and/or directed plays such as Arsenic and Old Lace, Harvey, Noises Off and The Bachelor. Jack directed many plays for all these theater companies and, under the tutelage of Bill Ernst, also learned to design and build sets and theater lighting. Jack won many awards and accolades for his participation in the theater communities in and around Baton Rouge in the categories of acting, directing, set design and stage lighting. Notably, he undertook the role of King Arthur in Camelot in March 2009 after having undergone chemotherapy and radiation therapy for throat cancer in 2008. Cause of death arose from the long-term effects of his throat cancer treatment and dementia. His family and friends give grateful thanks and acknowledgement to Charlie Potts, R.N. and Ximena Ryan of Hospice of Baton Rouge and Jean Branch, R.N. for their care and devotion to Jack during his last months and years. There will be a memorial service held after the dangers of COVID-19 have passed and it is safe to do so. Anyone wishing to honor and remember Jack may donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, of which Jack was a long-time supporter.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.