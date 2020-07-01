1936-2020 Jack DeLoach "J.D." Lobrano, 84, a lifelong resident of Centreville, Mississippi was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He died on June 29, 2020 of natural causes. J.D. is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Posey Lobrano, mother, Anna Floyd Lobrano, wife of 54 years, Alma Piazza Lobrano, sister, Doby Lobrano, six brothers, Charlie Lobrano, Mack A. Lobrano, James L. "Peter" Lobrano, Edward W. Lobrano, Bill Floyd, Dick Lobrano, grandson, John David Lobrano, two nephews, Christopher R. Lobrano and Bryan W. Lobrano, sister in law Sadie Floyd, and brother in law, Larry Roig. He is survived by his son, Mr. Jack DeLoach Lobrano II, daughter in law, Mrs. Sharon Lobrano, daughter, Dr. Amy Lobrano Burnett, son in law, Mr. Daniel R. Burnett, six grandchildren, Caroline Agatha Lobrano, Jack "Beau" Lobrano III, Tucker Samuel Lobrano, Kaitlyn Victoria Burnett, Barrett Robert Burnett, and Garrett Daniel Burnett, three sisters, Ms. Lucille "Bunch" Lobrano, Mrs. Elvira Lobrano Roig, and Ms. Anna Lobrano, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. On behalf of J.D., the family extends special love and thanks to Fr. Cleo Milano and to devoted family, friends, and healthcare providers. He attended Wilkinson County Elementary and High School before working as a Registered Forester. He worked as a manager at Buffalo Services in Centreville for over 30 years, and in his "spare" time, he worked as a rancher and farmer not only tending to family cattle and crops, but also helping anyone who needed farm assistance. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, hunter, fisherman, forester, rancher, and farmer. He was the quintessential cowboy, one of the few people who could work all day, come home and tend to livestock, and still have time to whittle a canoe with paddle out of cedar to help for a school project. He used his skills for any outdoor project ranging from building a house, fixing fences, or delivering calves. He was a farmer who along with his wife planted, raised, tended to, harvested, stored, and shared vegetables and fruits. He was a forester who oversaw timber management. He was a rancher who raised and tended cattle, broke colts for riding and ranch work. He was a wise hunter, skilled shooter, patient fisherman, and quick witted, loyal friend who always reminded us to look on the bright side of life. He shared his talents and time with his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them especially enjoying the outdoors. Furthermore, and most of all, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who along with his wife instilled strong core Christian values in his children and grandchildren and could be found coming to the rescue of any family member or friend in need. He was a member of Saint Joseph Cathedral. Rosary will be prayed at Newman Funeral Home in Centreville, MS on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Services will be graveside at 1:30 P.M. at the Lobrano Family Cemetery in Centreville, MS with interment to follow under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

