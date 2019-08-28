Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Duncan Cruthirds Jr.. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:30 AM St. John Catholic Church Service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Duncan Cruthirds, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully in his Galvez home with his devoted wife of 44 years, Annette Cruthirds by his side on August 27, 2019. He was born February 5, 1949 in Deridder growing up in Sulphur, Louisiana. He was a proud PawPaw to five grandchildren and PeePaw to 3 great grandsons who were the light of his life. Jack retired from Shell Chemical in Geismar where through his tireless efforts he became a subject matter expert on AO catalyst and left a proud legacy and many friends behind. He was an avid fisherman and was particularly skilled in catching sac-a-lait and continued to be a passionate LSU fan. He is survived by his loving wife Annette; two sons, Rhett Cruthirds, Sr. and wife Cherie of Prairieville and Jason Cruthirds of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Rhett Michael Cruthirds Jr. and wife AnneMarie of Prairieville; Chelsea Cruthirds Poche and husband Tim of Prairieville; Brenten Cruthirds of Louisville, KY; Carter Cruthirds of Bethlehem, GA; and Duncan Cruthirds of Louisville, KY; great grandsons, Destin and Dax Cruthirds and Grayson Poche. Jack is also survived by a loving family that includes his brother, David Cruthirds and wife Rosemary of Houston, TX and sister, Mary Cruthirds of Sulphur,LA; sisters-in-law, Linda Gautreau and husband Ferril of Gonzales and Peggy Martin and husband Troy of Port Allen; brother-in-law, Will Pertuis and wife Angela of Galvez. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Duncan Cruthirds, Sr. and mother, Betty Jo Cruthirds; father-in-law, Wilton John "Tat" Pertuis; mother-in-law, Eva Pertuis; and niece, Amy Gautreau. A mass of remembrance will be held at the St. John Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Visiting will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a mass at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank Ochsner Hospital for their exceptional care. In addition, the family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassion and support in these trying times. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.