Jack James Cline, Sr. a native of New Roads and resident of Port Allen passed away at his home on March 8, 2019 at the age of 60. He Graduated from Poydras High School. Jack worked at the LSU Agricultural Department as a Farm Specialist 1 and retired on January 3 2019. Jack is survived by his son, Jack "Bubba" Cline, Jr. and fiancé Candace; his son, Nick Cline and wife Elizabeth; sisters, Betty Major, Patsy Cline, Susie St. Romain and Shelia Bello; brother, John Cline, Jr.; aunt, Alice "Nanny" Fontenot and uncle, Thomas Kline, Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Guidroz Cline and John Cline, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Gladys David and Hewitt Guidroz; paternal grandparents, Morris and Valletta Cline; a sister, Lillie Cline Coco; brother-in-law, Frank Poppa" Major; a niece, Frankie Major; infant son, Christopher James Cline. Visitation will be at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Memorial service in the funeral home parlor at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery. Pallbearer will be his son Jack Cline, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be his coworkers at the LSU Agricultural Center. Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

3508 Louisiana Hwy. 78

Livonia , LA 70755

