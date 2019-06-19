Jack Julius Severio, age 83, resident of Livingston, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He retired from Sheet Metal Workers Local 21 after 35 years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting with his dear friend, Ronnie Pitre. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Seale Funeral Home Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Old Red Oak Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Dencausse Severio; Brother Huey "Dick" Severio, Sister Julia "Tiny" McMorris, Sister Bobbie Wascom; Two sons, Lynn and wife Angie Severio, Eric and wife Lynette Wheat; Son-In-Law Clifton and wife Suezyah Wheat. Grandchildren Travis and wife Marie Severio, Memorye' and husband Brandon Dykes, Jody Severio and friend Alley Gautreau. Great Grandchildren: Joseph and Katherine Wheat; Rylla Gautreau; Marlee, Riley, Kiley and Kullen Crotwell; Abigail Dykes; and Rylla Gautreau. He is proceeded by his daughter, Beula Ann Severio Wheat; Great Grandson Reed Monroe Wheat; Father Henry Severio, Mother Annie Guy Severio; Brothers Rufus Severio, Guy Severio, O.D. Severio; and Sisters Thelma Wheat and June Zeigler. Jack will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019