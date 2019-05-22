Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Latil. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Latil, retired plumber and owner of Latil's Plumbing passed away on Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019. He recently celebrated his 80th birthday on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was a resident and native of Denham Springs. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, May 24, 2019, 9 am – 11 am, service at 11am in the chapel. Burial immediately following service in Evergreen Memorial Park. Service conducted by Reverend Charles DeGruy of Springfield. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy Yvonne Heinrich Latil, Denham Springs; son Ricky Allen Latil and daughter-in-law Molli Magee Latil, Denham Springs; daughter Heather Latil Howell and son-in-law Kevin Howell, Denham Springs; son Jeffrey Clyde Latil and daughter-in-law Denise Tate Latil, Denham Springs; daughter Jacqueline Neck, Baton Rouge; grandchildren Brannon Blake Latil, Taylor Lee Latil, Cole Patrick Latil, Madilynn Mcall Howell, Grant Andrew Latil, Kaleb Lee Howell, Kimberley Simpson, Justin Taylor, Ben Waldrep and William Waldrep. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Eleanor Beaucoudray Latil; brothers, Bobby, David and Sterling Latil and sister Carolyn Hays; son, Tracy Lee Latil and grandson, Jeffrey John Latil. Pallbearers will be his two sons, Ricky Allen Latil and Jeffrey Clyde Latil; son-in-law, Kevin Howell, and three grandsons, Cole Patrick Latil, Grant Andrew Latil and Kaleb Lee Howell. Jack truly enjoyed serving the plumbing needs of the residents of Livingston Parish and was often recognized for his favorite slogan of "If your toilet don't swolla, Holla, Jack's boys will make it swolla". He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

