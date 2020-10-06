Jack Nelson Hodges passed away at age 85 on October 2, 2020. Jack was born on September 3, 1935 in Reform, Mississippi and was a lifelong resident of Clinton and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born during the Great Depression, the son of a sawmill man, and his family followed the sawmill work to Clinton when he was a boy. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and a 1959 graduate of Mississippi State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduation he was commissioned as a Reserve Officer in the United States Army. Jack was a Professional Civil Engineer and Land Surveyor and worked on highway design projects until his retirement at the age of 78. Jack adored his wife Janet and was a wonderful husband and father. He was happiest when he was with his family. He loved to work outdoors and took pride in his home and lawn. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Grace Collum Hodges, his sister Elizabeth "Libby" Vaughn, his brothers Raymond Dale Hodges and Robert Harold Hodges, son Jack Nelson Hodges, Jr., and daughter Lesly Joy Hodges. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 46 years, Janet Dedman Hodges; daughters Jill Hodges and partner Robin, Jane Coulter, Kimberly Laschenski and husband David; son Devon Hodges and wife Jennifer; grandchildren Cameron Nelson, Austin Larson, Shala Laschenski, Balin Hodges, Logan Hodges and Arianna Hodges; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Officiated by Pastor Frank Griffin, III of Calvary Chapel in Bay St. Louis. An interment ceremony will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Devon Hodges, Balin Hodges, Logan Hodges, Cameron Nelson, Russell Hodges II and David Laschenski. Friends and family members are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store