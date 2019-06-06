Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack O. Torres Jr.. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Maringouin, La. and a longtime resident of Fordoche, La., he passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a retired Ironworker and Member of Local #623 and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his daughters, Jackie Ringo (Joey), Joann Jarreau (Glynn); sons, Terry Torres (Kathy), Richard Torres (Bobbie Jo); sisters, Edna Mae Winn, Karen Guidroz, Bonnie Bayham and Pat Brown; brothers, Wilton Nicosia, Gerald Torres, Wayne Torres and Rook Torres; grandchildren, Glynn Jarreau III, Charity Torres, Lance Jarreau, Megan Jarreau, Jordan Ringo, Holden Torres, Jude Ringo and Luke Torres; great grandchildren, Wyatt Torres, Lucas Jarreau, Kegan Blanchard, Jace Ringo and Caroline Jarreau. Special friend, June Chustz. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Josephine Torres; parents, Jack O. Torres Sr. and Mae Henry Torres; brother, J.P. Nicosia; sisters, Sybil Daigle, Betty Johnson. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Fordoche on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum in Maringouin. Pallbearers will be Glynn Jarreau III, Lance Jarreau, Jordan Ringo, Jude Ringo, Wyatt Torres and Benny Buriege. Honorary pallbearers will be Holden Torres, Luke Torres, Johnny Torres, David Buriege and Anthony Commiato.

