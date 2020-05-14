Jack Raymond Reid
Jack Raymond Reid, 91, of Denham Springs, LA passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his son Jack Reid, Jr. and wife Missy, his daughter Margaret Clark and husband Michael, grandchildren Michael Clark, Jr. and wife Angela, Melissa Zito and husband Jason, Ginni Artigue and husband Aaron, Samuel Reid, Daniel Reid and wife Katie, David Reid and wife Emily and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Nan T. Reid, his parents Charles and Lucille Reid, and brother Charles Reid, Jr. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
