Jack Walter Winover came into the world January 18, 1969 in Barnesville, Georgia and into the welcoming arms of his mother, Kay (Winover) Clark. Jack spent his young years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, graduating from The Runnels School and Scotlandville Magnet High School and earning the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troup 505 in the Istrouma Area Council. He was baptized in the Christian faith at Community Bible Church. As an adult, Jack lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was an alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock where he studied the humanities. Jack was a patriot who loved his country and the study of its history. He had compassion for children, the disabled, and the elderly. Of all the quotations Jack collected, his favorite was said by Eudora Welty: "My mother read to me." That was his wish for all children. Jack left this life September 14, 2019. His loving mother, Kay Clark, and his devoted friend, Ken Clark, are left with grieving hearts and precious memories. Services were private.

