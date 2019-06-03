Jackie Davis Milligan, 73, a resident of Lake Rosemound and native of Angola, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, LA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville MS at 1:00 pm. She is survived by her husband, Herman Milligan Jr., daughter, Yolanda Renee Milligan, sister, Janet Davis Hebert(Gary), brother, Charles Farrar Davis and grandson, Michael Joseph Milligan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Jackson Davis and Clara George Davis, son, Herman J. "Joe" Milligan III, brother, Sidney Jackson Davis Jr., brother in law, Danny Joe Milam, father in law, Herman J. Milligan Sr and mother in law, Enola Marie Milligan. Pallbearers will be Michael Milligan, Charles Davis, Gary Hebert, Dustan Milam, Neal Easley, and Cade Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Klicker, Jack Davis, Charlie Davis and Sid Davis. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.charletfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 5, 2019