Jackie Himel Carr, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her residence, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born on Thursday, October 30, 1958, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of Kelcy Himel Sr. and the late Rita Brunett Himel. She was the Post Operative Director of Surgical Services for North Oaks Medical Center, where she has been employed for many years. Jackie is survived by her husband, John Marshall Carr, Jr., brothers, Kelcy Himel Jr.(Sue), and Greg Himel (Carolyn); father, Kelcy Himel, Sr., nephews, Bret Himel (Tiffany), and Bryce Himel (Lindsey); niece, Jill Soderstrom (Garrett), great-nieces and nephews, Mia and Londyn Himel and William and Haysen Soderstrom; step-son, John Marshall Carr III, step-daughter, Rayne Carr, and her grandson, John Marshall Carr IV. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 600 North Oak Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Wednesday at 11:00 am, with Fr. Cayet Mangiaracina, O.P. officiating. If you are planning to attend the service at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, you MUST wear a mask and will have your temperature checked before you can enter the church. Interment will follow at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery in Husser, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pilots for Patients, 3127 Mercedes Dr., Monroe, LA 71201, pfp@pilotsforpatients.org. This organization was dear to Jackie's heart. During the visitation social distancing and wearing a face mask are strongly recommended. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.