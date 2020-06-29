Jackie Himel Carr
1958 - 2020
Jackie Himel Carr, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her residence, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born on Thursday, October 30, 1958, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of Kelcy Himel Sr. and the late Rita Brunett Himel. She was the Post Operative Director of Surgical Services for North Oaks Medical Center, where she has been employed for many years. Jackie is survived by her husband, John Marshall Carr, Jr., brothers, Kelcy Himel Jr.(Sue), and Greg Himel (Carolyn); father, Kelcy Himel, Sr., nephews, Bret Himel (Tiffany), and Bryce Himel (Lindsey); niece, Jill Soderstrom (Garrett), great-nieces and nephews, Mia and Londyn Himel and William and Haysen Soderstrom; step-son, John Marshall Carr III, step-daughter, Rayne Carr, and her grandson, John Marshall Carr IV. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 600 North Oak Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Wednesday at 11:00 am, with Fr. Cayet Mangiaracina, O.P. officiating. If you are planning to attend the service at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, you MUST wear a mask and will have your temperature checked before you can enter the church. Interment will follow at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery in Husser, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pilots for Patients, 3127 Mercedes Dr., Monroe, LA 71201, pfp@pilotsforpatients.org. This organization was dear to Jackie's heart. During the visitation social distancing and wearing a face mask are strongly recommended. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
JUL
1
Interment
St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
God bless you and your family
Launo and John Moore
Friend
June 29, 2020
My heart is broken!! Jackie was the epitome of the definition of NURSE! I know she influenced so many of her staff throughout her career! Jackie Carr you will be SO MISSED! Sending love & PRAYERS to Jackie's husband & other family members
Gina Burdett
Friend
June 28, 2020
I will miss your smiling face passing by the front desk when you're rushing to your meeting with your daily good morning Sheila. I'll never forget you Jackie.
Sheila Johnson
Coworker
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences and prayers for your family's loss. May God grant you each some measure of peace and understanding.
Gary Stanga
June 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Jackie's family and friends. Jackie was always caring and kind. She will be missed.
Heidi Miller
Coworker
June 28, 2020
John & Family,
It's with sincere sorrow we send this note of Jacki's passing. Jacki did so much to help others here on earth and her funny,
gracious and loving spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
In the coming days may you and your family be filled with peace, love & strength knowing that she's in good hands of our creator.
Louis Wiginton & Family
Louis Wiginton & Family
Friend
June 28, 2020
My condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Jackie was such a kind, friendly person. A great loss!
Vicki Pilie (Piazza)
Friend
